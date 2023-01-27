James “Jim” Farrell, 97, of Chanute, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. A full obituary and service details will be printed at a later date.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
James “Jim” Farrell, 97, of Chanute, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. A full obituary and service details will be printed at a later date.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.