Tom L Arthur 76 years old passed away August 9th 2023 in his home surrounded by loved ones. Tom grew up in Chanute and graduated in 1964. He continued his education and then graduated from Wichita State University with an Art Degree. Tom loved to fish, garden, tinker with vehicles, and see his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling the back roads while appreciating nature and saw the beauty in simple scenery.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Alice Arthur.
He is survived by his partner - Lesta Adams. Mother of their children - Charlene Arthur. His four sons - Zaph Arthur, Nathan (Kary) Arthur, Paul (Rene) Arthur, & Allen (Elizabeth) Arthur. Grandchildren - Quenten Kieffaber (Megan), Mikah, Jaxon, Isabelle, Isaiah, Adeline, Anastasia, Austin, Evan, & Clara Arthur, Jessica & Phoenix Burk, Navaya Adams, Veronica & Trinity Babcock, Lilah & Hollis Grewing. Great grandchild - Otto Kieffaber and his sisters Marilyn Henderson & Carol Arthur Parks.
Please join the family for the celebration of life at Summit Hill Gardens Events Center 2605 160th road, Chanute Kansas from 1-3 pm on September 10th 2023.
