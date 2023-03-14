Tina L. Schoenhofer, 63, rural St. Paul, died at 2:40 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Labette Health.
She was born August 31, 1959 at Chanute, a daughter of John Marshall and Claudina Arthula (Tate) McMillan. She was raised at Chanute and attended school there, graduating from the Chanute High School with the Class of 1977.
She was united in marriage to Glen R. Schoenhofer on December 1, 1979 at St. Paul.
She was then employed at Kustom Electronics and then worked at Everbrite, both being of Chanute. She later worked at New Standard Printing at Chanute, was a dental assistant for Dr. Loller at Erie and worked in the billing department at Woodworth Enterprises at Parsons. She was currently helping raise her grandchildren.
She was Catholic. She had served on the Farm Bureau Board of Directors and held the position of Women’s Chair. She had also been a Boy Scouts leader. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family. She enjoyed online computer gaming with her husband.
Survivors include: Her husband – Glen R. Schoenhofer, of the home; two sons – Jason Schoenhofer, Lawrence, Chris Schoenhofer and his wife, Gloria, rural St. Paul; two grandchildren – Marshall and Natalie Schoenhofer, rural St. Paul; one brother – David McMillan, of Chanute.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother – Dan McMillan.
Memorial services will be held at 10 am Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Diller officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 Thursday evening at the funeral home. The family would like to invite those attending the service to have a pot-luck lunch with them at the hall at St. Ambrose Catholic Church at Erie following the ceremony. Memorials are suggested to defray expenses and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. B ox 182, Erie, KS 66733. Checks should be made payable to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
