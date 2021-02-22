Michael E. Yoho, 66, of Savonburg, died Friday, February 19, 2021 at his residence.
Mike was born April 30, 1954 in Girard, a son of Wayne and Eileen (Nelson) Yoho. He attended Portervville Grade School and graduated from Erie High School. After high school, he worked at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant in Parsons.
Mike married Judy A. Baker on October 6, 1973 in the Federated Church in Erie. Judy survives of the home.
Mike managed his own business, Yoho Trucking, for many years before working for T-Bone Trucking in Ottawa until his retirement. He also farmed and had a few cattle over the years.
Mike enjoyed his entire family, riding motorcycles in Colorado, and fishing.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Judy, of the home, are a daughter, Amy Jefferis of Uniontown; a son, Chris Yoho and his wife, Jana, of Montrose, Colorado; his mother, Eileen Yoho of Erie; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Christi Han and her husband, Shawn, of Erie and Carla Bennett and her husband, John, of rural Stark; his sister-in-law Cheryl Yoho, of Cassville, Missouri.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Yoho, and his brother, Terry Yoho.
Due to COVID concerns, a private funeral service will be at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie with Lance Peterson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Savonburg. Friends may call after 3 pm Monday and from 9 am until noon on Tuesday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice and these may be left at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 113 S Main Street, Erie, 66733.
