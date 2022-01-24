Clifford “Par” Downing, 51, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Clifford Alden Downing was born on December 4, 1970, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Matthew “Chic” Downing and Shirley Mae Campbell. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1989, and continued his education and basketball career at Neosho County Community College and graduated with his degree from Columbia University.
He and Catreece Williams were united in marriage on August 22, 1992, at the Second Christian Church in Atchison.
The most important part of Par’s life was his children, grandchildren and family. His working career was always his “part time” job and his family were his “full time” commitment. He enjoyed mentoring young people as an assistant basketball coach at Atchison High School and Olathe West.
Left to cherish Par’s memory include his wife, Catreece Downing; four daughters, Charissa (Michael) Downing, Ashley (Mario) Downing, Lexus Downing, Brooklyn Downing; four sons, Tyson (Shelbie) Downing, Clifford Downing, Jr., Noah (Joelle) Jamvold, Cougar Downing; siblings, Matthew “Cougar” Dowing (Leslie), Jaurrice Downing, Shauna Downing, Shaye Downing, Sher Downing; seven grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ruthie Williams; brothers-in-law, Theotis Williams, Jr., Dominic Williams; his Godson, Genesis Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew “Chic” and Shirley Downing, a brother, Tyson Downing and his father-in-law, Theotis Williams.
Par has been cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison. Services will be Sunday January 30, 2022 at 4:30 pm at Memorial Hall in Atchison. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 30 from 3 pm until 4 pm at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home to assist with final expenses and may be left in care of the funeral home.
