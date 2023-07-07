Earnest P. Wright went to join his wife Betty Joe Wright on July 5th, 2023. Cremation has been requested.
He was born to Lester and Agnes Wright in Fort Scott, Kansas on January 26, 1932.
He and Betty had five children, Linda Doyle and Joe (deceased) of Virginia, Kathy Kelly and Dennis of Bennington, Kansas, Becky Julich and Bob (deceased) of Forsyth, Missouri, Debbie Backover and Lyle of Olathe, Kansas and Ernie Wright and Donna of Chanute, Kansas.
He is survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents, sister Mary, and brother Oliver.
He worked for Wonder Bread for over 30 years.
No services are planned at this time and arrangements are under the director of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. Memorial may be made to First Christian Church, 102 N. Grant, Chanute, KS. 66720. Private burial TBD.
