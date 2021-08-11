Dr. Fred M Ingram of Joplin, MO passed away August 6, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born May 9, 1929 in Steeleville, IL. Dr. Ingram was a practicing Chiropractor in Chanute for 36 years, retiring in 1996. He served in the armed forces in the Korean Conflict, 1951-1953.
Fred was known for expressing unconditional love, wisdom, and an endless supply of humor to all around him. Because of his unwavering faith in his Lord and Savior, he never missed an opportunity to share Jesus with a listening ear.
On April 7, 1955 he married Charlotte Enloe. She survives, of the home. Surviving also are two daughters, Sheryl (Tom) Barlow, Lori (Ron) Nordt, one son, Dr. Kris (Dr. Tina) Ingram, a sister, Myra Tuttle, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one granddaughter.
A memorial service is planned in Joplin at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.