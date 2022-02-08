Sharon Kay Kelly, 69, formerly of Chanute, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Kansas City Hospice House. Sharon was born on October 29, 1952 in Pittsburg, KS the daughter of Vincent E. and Mary Louise (McNally) Aubert.
Sharon was a graduate of Colgan High School and attended Pittsburg State University. On September 2, 1972, Sharon married Richard M. Kelly. Sharon and Richard were married for 49 years, and Richard survives at their home.
In 2007 Sharon received the “Gift of Life,” a double lung transplant. Her compelling desire to give back led her to volunteer as a “Gift of Life” instructor, informing high school students in the greater Kansas City area, about organ donation and how to become an organ donor. Besides always caring for others, she especially enjoyed cooking and baking, for family and friends and hosting parties. There was always surprise and delight from Sharon’s kitchen. Holidays were also loved by Sharon, spending time with kids and grandkids, especially Christmas, when she really blossomed with love and generosity. Family traditions were important and she loved to continue them. Impromptu gestures of kindness in her sending cards to friends were always special.
Sharon was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Patrick’s Altar Society. She was president of the Chanute Booster club for many years along with being on the high school site council.
Including her husband, Richard, Sharon is survived by:
Four Children: Derick M. Kelly of Winfield, Kerry A. Bowman of Chanute, Kiley T. McAllister of Olathe, Kinzie E. Uvodich of Olathe; Three Sisters: Mary Ryan of Overland Park, Jeannie Sharp of Overland Park, Diane Hazelwood of Joplin, MO; 11 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild.
Cremation has been requested, Mass of Christian Burial Rites will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute with Rosary being recited at 10 am. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to St. Patrick’s School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
