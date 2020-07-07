Kenneth Steven Willis, 67, passed peacefully July 2, 2020 surrounded by friends and family.
He was born August 25, 1952 to LeRoy Albert and Wilma Imagene (Tredway) Willis.
“Sadly, missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day… No longer in our life no share, but in our hearts, you’re always there.”
Memorial Service will be held, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2 pm at Church of the Nazarene, 1313 West 14th, Chanute, KS.
Memorial Remembrance: Cherry Street Youth Center, or Church of the Nazarene, Chanute.
In leu of flowers, donations, and Memorials Remembrance can be left or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home.
Services under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main, Chanute, KS 66720
