Kay Hill, 84, of Erie, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home. She was born August 26, 1936, at Erie, to Frank Warren and Lillian Irene (Butler) Myers. She grew up near and at Erie and Stark on the family farm. She graduated from Erie High School in 1954.
On February 5, 1954 she and Charles M. “Junior” Hill were married at the Erie Federated Church. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2003. After his death she moved from Stark to Erie.
Kay worked at the Stark Post Office from 1976 to 1988. Later she was at the Farlington Post Office and Postmaster in Mapleton. She retired in 2002 as Postmaster in Piqua.
She was a member of the Stark United Methodist Church and since 2004 was a member of the Erie Federated Church. She was long active in Eastern Star and had been a member of the Savonburg chapter, the Erie chapter and presently the Chanute chapter. She held numerous offices, including worthy matron.
Kay loved collecting and selling antiques and setting up at flea markets.
Surviving are four sons, Charles W. “Chuck” Hill (Carol) of Stark, Bradley P. “Brad” Hill (Tammy) of Pittsburg, Kurt W. Hill (Vicki) of Wichita, and Robert K. Hill of Stark; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Janie Barnes.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 am Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with the Rev. Shella Choi officiating. Burial will follow in East Hill Cemetery in Erie. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, February 4. Memorials are suggested to either the Erie Federated Church or the Stark United Methodist Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
