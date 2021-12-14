Anthony Tyrone Turner, 47, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The University of Kansas Health System (KU Med) in Kansas City, Ks on December 9, 2021 from complications due to COVID-19.
Anthony was born February 23, 1974 in Chanute, to Harold and Sandra Turner. He graduated from Chanute Senior High School where he loved playing in the band as a drummer. He continued his education at Neosho County Community College, then transferring to Pittsburg State University. He worked at Hewitt Packard in Houston, Texas where he loved building and testing computers before moving back to Kansas. At the time of his passing, he was employed at ThermoFisher in Lenexa.
Anthony had an infectious smile. He loved to laugh and joke to bring smiles to the people around him. He loved holidays and family gatherings. Family meant the world to him. Anthony was a die-hard fan of scary movies and sports. He can talk football and basketball all day and give stats on anybody. He is known for his love of Texas Longhorns Football, WWE with his favorite wrestler – The Fiend, Call of Duty, and Brooklyn Nets with his favorite player – James Harden.
Anthony is preceded in death by his father: Harold W. Turner Jr., his grandfathers: Harold W. Turner Sr. and Robert Boyd I, his great-grandmother: Grace Turner, his grandmother: Ruby Turner and step-grandmother: Stella Turner, his aunts: Candance Boyd and Princess Turner, and several great-aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his mother: Sandra Turner (Paul) – Chanute; His Grandmother: Maxine Boyd – Chanute; His Fiancée: Stacey Mullikin and stepson Kyree Mullikin; His sisters: Tonia Turner – Kansas City, Kan,, Karlas Moore (Lou) – Coffeyville, and Sonia D. Wheeler (DeJuan) – Kansas City, Kan; His nephews: Gavin Davis – Chanute, Kaman Holt II (Jessi) – Tulsa, Okla., and TreVaughn Bossell – Coffeyville;’ Great-nephew: Adrian “AJ” Holt – Tulsa; His uncles: Robert Boyd, Dale Boyd, Anthony Boyd – Chanute; His aunts: Veronica McNeal – Kansas City, Mo, Gracella Jackson (Lonnie) – Kansas City, Kan; Brothers for life: Anthony Carriger – St. Joe, Mo, Juan Neal – Joplin, Mo, Kaman Holt I – Wichita, and a host of cousins and great-cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720. Service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the First Baptist Church-Good News Center in Chanute, with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
