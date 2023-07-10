Marjorie Lou Shockley, 90, lifetime resident of Buffalo, Kansas passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Marjorie was born on July 11, 1932, to William and Dorothy Marie (Julian) Schmeissner in Peck, Kansas. Her father, William passed away when Marjorie was a year old from a farming accident. Her mother, Dorothy, later married Walter M. Steele, and the couple raised Marjorie.
Marjorie attended and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1950.
Marjorie was united in marriage to Bobby Eugene “Gene” Shockley, On March 9, 1958, in Buffalo, KS. To this union two children were born, Rhonda and Terry.
Marjorie was a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She loved running the tractor, driving thefarm trucks, taking meals to the field, painting ceramics, embroidery, gardening, and canning. Marjorie was an active member of the High Prairie United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and a volunteer at the NMRMC Auxiliary.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers, Lloyd Steele and Gary Steele.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Terry) Sizemore of Buffalo, Kansas, son,
Terry (Beth) Shockley of Buffalo, Kansas, Grandchildren, Brant (Crystal) Sizemore, Kurt (Bethany) Sizemore, Kassidy (Matt) Messbarger, Kaila (Ryan) Ortiz and nine Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, July 14, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, Kansas.
Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, July 15, 10:30 AM at High Prairie United Methodist Church, with Bob Banks officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the High Prairie United Methodist Church and may be mailed to or left at the funeral home.
