Kevin Ray Harris, 61, of Chanute, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Kevin was born a twin son on July 31, 1959 in Chanute, KS the son of Calvin and Bessie (Johnson) Harris.
Kevin was a graduate of Chanute High School Class of 1977. Kevin loved playing sports and was active in most of the school sporting programs. He worked at Magna Tech, Inc. in the shipping and receiving for many years. Kevin was a Mason, and a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. His true love in life was being with his family and friends.
Kevin is survived by:
Children: Tamika Doolin, Kevin Harris Jr.; Siblings: Craig Harris and wife, Joi, of Chanute, KS, Linda Vann of Chanute, KS, Vickie Kisner and husband, Neil, of Chanute, KS, Keith Harris of Chanute, KS; 4 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Elaine Carol Finley, an infant brother Deon Tyronne Harris and brother Calvin Harris Jr.
Cremation has been requested. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:30 am at Countryside Funeral Home. Due to COVID, there will not be a family gathering after the service. The family also request to please follow Covid guidelines during the service.
Memorials have been suggested to the American Heart Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
