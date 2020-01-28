Martha E. Snow, 94, longtime Erie resident, died at 8:35 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Guest Home Estates in Erie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie, with Kevin Vail officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 pm until 6 pm Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Guest Home Estates and maybe left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
