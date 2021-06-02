With heartfelt remembrance, we say goodbye to Marvin Luther Wiles, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Marvin Wiles passed away on January 3, 2021, with his family in loving attendance.
Marvin was born in Humboldt, Kansas. He met his wife, Lena, in high school. They celebrated 75 years of marriage on December 31, 2020. Marvin and Lena were blessed with three children.
At 17, Marvin joined the United States Marine Corps. He served in WWII and in the Korean War. Throughout his life, Marvin proudly served in the military for 25 years. On his retirement in 1968, the family moved to Madera, California. Marvin worked for the next 20 years at the Madera County School District.
Marvin was very active in the senior community. He taught a senior dance class in Madera Ranchos and attended many dances with his wife, Lena, in both the Ranchos and Madera.
As we move forward, we will always remember the place Marvin holds in our hearts and minds.
Marvin is survived by his daughters, Gloria Diann and Judy Doreen, his granddaughters, Charlotte Adele, Lena Suzanne, and Elizabeth Clare, his great-grandchildren, Jack Damian and Savanna Elyce, along with many other relatives and friends.
Marvin joins his wife, Lena, his son Marvin David, and grandson, Adam David in the peace of heaven.
Marvin’s graveside service will be held on June 5, 2021, at the Arbor Vitae Cemetary in Madera, California. The Marine Color Guard will present at 10 am.
