Jean Marie Delly, 67, of Chanute, Ks passed away Thursday April 1 at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS.
Jean was born in Duluth, Minnesota to Robert and Doris (Lorraine) Keel on June 30, 1953.
She married Wayne Norman Delly on December 15, 1973. They had 47 wonderful years together before her passing.
Jean worked in retail pharmacy most of her adult life. She was a people person and loved working with the public. Some of her hobbies were stamping and quilting. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 170 in Chanute and the First United Methodist Church. Jean was a cat person and loved all her fur babies.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Jean is survived by husband, Wayne, son Erik Delly and wife, Lilly, one brother, Jim Keel of Farmington, Mn, and two sisters, Joan Olsen of Yuma, Az and Joyce Bowser of Moose Lake, Mn.
Jean requested cremation. A memorial will be held at a later date.
