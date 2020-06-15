Kenneth Dean Bockover, 81, of Chanute passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Kenneth was born on September 20, 1938 in Independence, KS the son of Cary and Emma (Caldwell) Bockover.
Kenneth did concrete and oilfield work. and a onetime owner of the Southside Bar. He loved playing cards, shooting pool and going to the casino with his family and friends, and hanging with his grand kids, going fishing and hunting looking for that big one. Kenneth was one to tell a lot of stories containing a lot of B.S., and have a good visit and a drink or two.
On May 19, 1966, Kenneth married Nancy Baker, and they have been married for 54 years and she survives at their home. Kenneth was the happiest when he was with his grandchildren, and watching the “Price is Right” and being with family and friends.
Including his wife Nancy, survivors are: 4 Children: Kim Martin of Augusta, KS, Steve Vincent and wife, Tilisa, of Erie, KS, Sheila Peters and husband, Daren, of Humboldt, KS, Scott Bockover and wife, Renee, of Wichita, KS; 6 Siblings: Vernon “Sonny” Bockover and wife, Barbara, of Topeka, KS, Carlyn Montgomery of Chanute, KS, Charles Bockover and wife, Paulie, of Chanute, KS, Richard Bockover and wife, Terri, of Independence, KS, Rick Bockover and wife, Donna, of KC, MO, Jim Bockover and wife, Ronnie, of Chanute, KS; 11 Grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Cary “Bub” Bockover and sister Linda Odell
Funeral services will be held 10 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Funeral Home, Visitation will be held, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials have been suggested to either: Ann’s Angels (Animal Rescue) or the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
