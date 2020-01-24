Kenneth “Larry” Reeves, 77, of Chanute, KS passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at NMRMC in Chanute, KS. He was born on November 16, 1942 outside of Chanute to Elijah and Bessie (Bowman) Reeves. He spent most of his life in Chanute and attended Chanute schools. Larry served in the United States Navy from December 1959 to November 1963. On May 25, 1963 Larry was united in marriage to Sandy Cukjati in Chanute, KS and they celebrated 56 years together.
Larry worked as a plant manager for ILC Conroth and at Kustom Campers. He enjoyed fishing, RVing, spending time at Grand Lake and riding motorcycles. Larry loved music and was a DJ at the local radio station while in high school. He was proud of his amazing collection of 45 records. Larry loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion and a past member of the Elks.
Larry is survived by
Wife: Sandy Reeves of the home; Children: Tammy Ports and husband, Jay, Todd Reeves; Siblings: Marie Mitchell, Donnie (Barbara) Reeves; Grandchildren: Brian Duecy, Marc Duecy Caulen Ports and Jayson Ports; Great-Grandchildren: Kamryn Duecy, Maylee Ports and Jaxson Ports.
He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings: Ethel Robertson, Roy Reeves, Fay Reeves, Wayne Reeves, Marjorie Neely and Norma Bailey.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the First Baptist Church Good News Center in Chanute. Military honors will be performed by the Chanute Honor Guard and will take place at 6 pm at the church. Cremation has been requested after the visitation. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to American Legion Veterans Wall and may be left with or mailed to them. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.