Teresa J. (McGuffey) Wilson, 77, of Chanute, Kansas passed away June 22, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She was born in Chanute, Kansas to Francis and Betty (Hurt) McGuffey May 29, 1944.
Teresa attended Chanute Senior High School graduating in 1962.
She was united in marriage to Charles Warren, June 13, 2019, in Miami, Oklahoma.
Teresa was a nurse working in various clinics in Wichita, Kansas. She was the Administrator for the Chanute Senior Center for six years and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of the home, one son, Kevin Pierce of New Kirk, Oklahoma, and one daughter, Sherice (Curtis) Traffas of Wichita, Kansas; her siblings: Mary Jane (Garold) Burghart of Chanute, Kansas, Terry (Mike) Smith of Portsmouth, Virginia, Jim (Robbie) McGuffey of Cheney, Kansas, and Kim (Jay) Fowler of Pittsburg, Kansas. 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Martha Ann McGuffey.
Memorials are suggested to the Chanute Senior Center of Chanute, Kansas, and can be mailed to or left at the funeral home.
Rosary will be recited Thursday July 1, 2021, at 11 am with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:30 am Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute. Services under the guidance of Wickham family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest, Chanute, KS 66720.
