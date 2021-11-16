Randle Ray Finley, 67, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 13th, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Randy was born October 6th,1954, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was the second of five sons born to Dorrell and Kathryn “Katy” (Casebolt) Finley.
Randy attended Chanute schools graduating from Chanute High School in 1972. As a young man, he worked at Rollow TV and Radio where he received his first Harley Davidson motorcycle from his boss and mentor, Alan Rollow. After high school, he moved to Riverside, California and worked for Starklite Cycle. He returned to Chanute in 1980 and opened Roaring Fun Motorcycles with good friend Jim Keenan. Randy married Ann Colvin on November 21st, 1980 in Humboldt, Kansas. They later divorced. He then went to work at Ash Grove Cement company and remained there until his retirement. On May 29th, 2015, he married Janis Jesseph in Miami, Oklahoma.
Next to his family, his first love was motorcycles. He rode many miles with family and friends on his Indian and Harleys. Those trips were some of his most cherished memories. Randy also loved spending time with his family at Grand Lake in Oklahoma, where from a young age he camped with his parents and four brothers. He enjoyed fishing, taking his children and grandchildren out on the pontoon, and especially STAG weekend. The 4th of July at the lake was one of his favorite times. He and Janis enjoyed watching Nascar, the Kansas City Chiefs, and going to casinos.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dorrel O. Finley and brother, Andrew J. Finley.
Randy is survived by his wife, Janis, of the home; mother, Kathryn Finley, of Chanute; stepson, Lance Larson (Erin) of Olathe, Kansas; daughters, Lindsey Peter (Nathan) of Chanute, Kansas; Chelse Trollope (TJ) of Parsons, KS; 8 grandchildren, Lowen, Lincoln, and Leni Larson, Brecca, Braylee, Brax, and Brynna Peter, and Tylee Trollope; brothers, Mike Finley (Cindy), Tim Finley (Michelle), Danny Finley (Deena); uncle Rolen Dale Casebolt (Eva); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends he considered family.
The family will greet friends on November 16th, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be held on November 17th, 2021 at 11am. Both the visitation and service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Chanute. Memorials are suggested to the Carlie Almond Scholarship Fund in memory of Randy Finley and may be left at or mailed to the church at 202 S. Lincoln.
