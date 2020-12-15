Jody Payne, 64, of Altoona passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS. Jody was born on November 28, 1956 in Eldora, Iowa the daughter of James O. and Mildred M. (Williams) Morris Jr.
On May, 25, 1975 Jody married Wayne E. Payne Jr. Jody and Wayne have been married for 45 years and Wayne survives at their home. Jody worked as a Para for Altoona-Midway Schools for many years and prior to that she owned and operated a daycare center.
Jody dedicated her life to helping and working with children, and she considered all of them as her family. Jody loved to go to the beach in Texas, planning events and trips for people, reading and working in her garden. Her true love in life was being with her family and friends.
Including her husband, Wayne, Jody is survived by:
Children: Derrick Payne of Altoona, KS; Amy Jo Fuller and husband, Jared, of Newton, KS; Brothers: James Morris III and wife, Mary, of Chanute, KS, Raymond Morris of Chanute, KS; 6 nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and nephews and 1 great-great nephew.
Jody was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Daniel Morris.
Cremation has been requested. Visitation will be held in her memory on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. The family requests we all do our part with social distancing and wear masks please. Inurnment will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 am at High Prairie Cemetery near Altoona. Memorials have been suggested to either the USD 387 Education Foundation or to the Altoona Park (Please make checks out to the City of Altoona), and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
