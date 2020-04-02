Anakin James Vaughn, 4, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in Chanute, Kansas at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Anakin was born Sept. 5th, 2015 in Chanute, Kansas. He attended Lincoln Early Learning Center and was a loving second year preschooler. His teacher said he thrived in the class room and loved to learn! Anakin was an amazing young man, who always had a smile on his face, he brightened the room as soon as he entered. To meet Anakin was to instantly fall in love with him.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his parents, Timothy Vaughn Jr. and Brooke Vaughn (Kitley); Paternal great-great grandmother Lenora Lind, numerous Great-grandparents, Maternal grandparents Angel Snyder and Rodney Kitley. Paternal Grandparents Tammi Vaughn, Tim Sr. and Claudia Vaughn. Aunts, uncles, and a plentiful amount of cousins.
Anakin is proceded in death by his Great-great uncle Johnny Brown, and his second cousin Zackery Vaughn whom he was very close too and held a big spot in their hearts.
Due to Covid 19 response, private family services will be held. In memory of Anakin, the family is suggesting memorial contributions to either: Corpal-Those affected by ACC or to the Ronald McDonald House-Bernstein House of Kansas City and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left with at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
