Terry Allen Gillham, 72, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away November 1, 2021, at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Terry was born September 29, 1949, in Iola, Kansas, to Wilfred Gillham and Ruth (Spillman) Gillham.
Terry graduated in 1968 from Humboldt High School, Humboldt. Terry earned a bachelor of science degree from Pittsburg State University. He worked 50 years as an accountant.
Terry and Beth Shurtz were married December 27, 1970, in Humboldt.
Terry was a member of Midpoint Baptist Church, Moran, Kansas, where he was a deacon, led the children’s church ministry, sang in the choir, and was in the men’s ensemble.
Terry enjoyed Republican politics, spending time with friends and family, and he was always active in his church.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Michael Burden.
Terry is survived by his wife, Beth, of the home; two daughters, Tammy Burden (Jeremy), Derby, Colette Dahmer (Dustin), Moran; brothers, Rex Gillham (Peggy), Haughton, Louisiana, Chuck Gillham (Linda), Plevna, Kansas; four grandsons, Connor Burden (Megan), Daulton Burden, Julian Burden, Liston Dahmer; one great-grandson, Niko Burden; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS. Inurnment will be at a later date in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington. Memorials are suggested to Midpoint Baptist Church and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
