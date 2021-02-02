Grace Pauline Dougherty, 78, of Mound City, Kansas died on Sunday, January 31, 2021 with her loving daughters by her side.
Grace was born in Lamar, Colorado on June 18, 1942, the only child of Clifford and Geneva (Oyler) Batterton. The family moved to Kansas when Grace was a young girl and she graduated from Cherryvale (KS) High School with the Class of 1960. On October 2, 1965, Grace married the love of her life, Charles Raymond Dougherty in Cherryvale, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1972.
She worked for many years as a seamstress in sewing factories where she made children’s clothing and also horse tack. Grace loved to cook! She was extremely creative in the kitchen, modifying recipes and creating her own new ones that she could pass on to her daughters and grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading mysteries, crocheting, and sewing. However, the most important thing to her was her close knit family. She enjoyed nothing more than time spent with them. She eagerly awaited the warm hugs and kisses received from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grace is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Jerri and Dusty James of Mound City, KS, and Sondra Sue and Clint Hess of Pittsburg, KS; four grandchildren, Korissa Vickrey and husband Jacob, Bethany James, Brittany James, and Meghan Hess; and five great-grandchildren, Jasmine James, Wyatt Clay, Emma Vickrey, Olivia Vickrey, and Anika Vickrey.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at South Center Cemetery, Thayer, KS. The family suggests contributions to American Cancer Society, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, PO Box J, Mound City, KS 66056. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.schneiderfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.