Lloyd “Pete” E. Peters, 88, of Erie, died at 3:54 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.
Further obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home later.
Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 2:52 am
