Timothy Randel Embry, 55, of Olathe passed away on Dec 22, 2020 at his home attended by his devoted wife, Wendy, and son Owen.
He was born on October 9, 1965 to Richard and Roma Jean (Bottom) Embry in Topeka KS.
Timothy worked as an auto parts specialist for Thoroughbred Ford for over 12 years.
On July 16, 2011, he married Wendy Sue (Routh) Embry, and they made their home in Olathe, KS.
He was an avid Martial Artist and had achieved blackbelts in five disciplines over the course of more than 30 years. Tim also enjoyed Jeeps, dogs, the outdoors and spending time with his family.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife, Wendy, daughter Mara Jade, son Owen, stepson Dustin, and stepdaughter Amanda Stephens. Also surviving are his mother Roma Jean Embry, sisters DeAnn Emberton-Smith (Mark), Tami Corbett (Craig), Mai Perez, Virginia Gunther, Susan Embry, brothers Jimmy Perez and Steve Embry, niece Sarah Noel (Alan) and nephews Brandon and Derek Emberton.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard Embry and grandparents Lee and Virginia Embry of Chanute.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
