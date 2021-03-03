Ron Thorson was born to Alvord and Agnes Thorson on January 20, 1948. He leaves behind his wife, Dr. Darline Thorson, and his three children, Jesse and Ariel Thorson and Dennis Lara. He was a good father figure to his stepdaughter Debra Lara. He also leaves behind his sister Marcia Nordwall and his Uncle Kenneth Odland. His younger brother, U.S. Airforce Pilot and Purple Heart Recipient, Second Lieutenant Larry Thorson, preceded Ron in death during the Vietnam War.
Ron attended Glenwood High School in Minnesota and had many fond memories of times spent with friends and playing on his Varsity Basketball Team. Ron attended college on a basketball scholarship but was an excellent student, continuing his education until he achieved his Master’s Degree in Education. He was an educator for 40 years, during which he was a teacher, coach, principal, and school counselor. The highlight of his coaching came in 1983 when he coached the Thayer Boys Varsity Basketball Team to become the Division 1A State Champions that year. He made a concerted effort to teach his players about maintaining integrity in basketball and in life.
Ron deeply cherished his family. He relished his friends, co-workers, students, and Church fellows. He had fond memories of his fellow teachers, students, friends, and loved ones in St. Joe, Arkansas, Hot Springs, Arkansas, Malvern, Arkansas, Colony, Kansas, Thayer, Kansas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, St. Paul, Kansas, Harrison, Arkansas, New London, Minnesota, and Bismarck, Arkansas, just to name a few of the places where he left an indelible mark on the hearts of people who knew him.
Ron enjoyed working with his thoroughbred horses and owned several horses at the time of his passing. One of his favorite past times was taking care of his horses. Ron was a Christian and valued his relationship with God most of all. He saw death as inevitable but did not think it had to be a sad event, if there was certainty that Jesus would be waiting on the other side. He died with that certainty in his heart. He was sure to ask that his loved ones not cry too long for him after his death, but to instead “get right with God” to ensure that he will see them again.
Walk through viewing: 1 pm-6 pm March 4, 2021 at Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors to leave condolences visit www.samuellvanceandsons.com (855-SLVANCE)
