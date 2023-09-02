Eileen M. Robertson

Eileen Wulf Robertson passed away at Heritage Healthcare, Chanute, Kansas on August 29, 2023, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Humboldt, Kansas, September 9th at 10:30 A.M.
A private inurnment will take place at a later time.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter H. Wulf and May L. Kreitzer Wulf; sister, Betty Rose Wulf; sons, Joseph John Klimes and Peter Matthew Klimes.
Eileen is survived by her husband Ellery Robertson; daughter, Milada Rose Klimes; step-daughter Elisha Faust and husband Craig; sister Dodie Copley and husband Don; brother Walter H. Wulf, Jr. and wife Karin; grandson Riley Johnson; granddaughter Faith Elizabeth Johnson; nephews Braxton Copley and Lawson Copley and wife Erin, Walter H. Wulf III "Trey" and wife Jennifer; niece Morgan James and husband Jeff; great-nephews, Bennett Wulf Copley, Austin Henry Copley; great-nieces Ellis Rose Copley and Elizabeth Rose James.
She was born April 28th, 1929, in McAllen, Texas.
The family returned to Humboldt, Kansas in 1931 as Walter, her father, was needed to help manage the Monarch Cement Company.
Eileen attended grade school and her freshman year of high school in Humboldt, graduating from St. John's Lutheran Academy in Winfield, Kansas.
She attended Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, the School of Music.
She married Robert M. Klimes, this union was blessed with three children, Joe, Peter and Milada. Shortly after their marriage they moved to California.
In 1974, after her divorce from Robert, she completed her college education at California State University Northridge. She taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Longing to return to her home, Humboldt, Kansas, she retired from her teaching position in California. She began her teaching career in Chanute in 1985, at Royster Junior High. She transferred to Chanute High School when Royster Junior High became Royster Middle School.
When Ellery asked her for a date, she said to him, "Are you a Christian?" and he replied, "Yes." She then said, "Well, ok then, I do not have time to waste if you are not a Christian." After their short courtship, Ellery asked her to marry him and she said, "YES". They were married August 9th, 1986. Before their marriage vows, both Ellery and Eileen agreed that Christ would be the center of their marriage. They attended First Christian Church in Iola, Kansas, and later transferred to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Humboldt, Kansas.
Eileen was an accomplished song writer, author and teacher.
She was Tourism Director of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and was helpful in promoting rural America in the Kansas Sampler Annual event.
Eileen wrote The Humboldt Quiz published for many years in the Humboldt Union. She was one of the original planners of Humboldt's Civil War Days.
As a historian she researched the burning of Humboldt during the Civil War and was instrumental in placement of plaques at the location of events occurring at the burning of Humboldt by Confederate Troops.
She was one of the eight "Bleeding Kansas" committee members which formulated Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area (FFNHA) which was authorized by Congress and signed by the President in 2006. Eileen received the FFNHA Most Valuable Partner Award, which is Freedom Frontier's highest award.
Other Awards she received include, The Dr. Long Award for community service, Humboldt's Unsung Hero Award from Thrive, Allen County, Kansas Sampler Foundation's WE Kan Award, Kansas tourism's finest award.
Eileen was a very talented and creative teacher touching many lives. She always supported the underdog enabling people to believe in themselves. Eileen always acknowledged that all her many talents were gifted to her by the Lord.
iSoli Deo Gloria!
TO GOD ALONE BE THE GLORY!
Memorials are suggested to the St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Humboldt or to the Humboldt Historical Society, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
