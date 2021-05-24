Jonnie L. Leatherman, 64, of Chanute, KS passed away Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at The University of Kansas Hospital. “Jon” was born September 22nd, 1956 in Topeka, KS to Bill and Madge Leatherman. He grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1974. Jon went on to work in car sales for the majority of his life in the Southeast Kansas and Kansas City areas. He was a fan of collegiate sports, professional sports, and slow pitch softball. Jon enjoyed watching his son and friends slow pitch softball teams compete. His favorite teams included the Jayhawks, Sooners, Royals, Yankees, Chiefs, Cowboys, and The Bad News Blazers.
Jon is survived by his two sons, Jerad Leatherman and Ryan Leatherman, both of Pittsburg, KS; and former spouse, Kathy Dierks, of Chanute, KS.
A memorial event will be announced by the family at a later date. Cremation has been requested.
Memorial donations may be made in Jon’s name to either the Special Olympics of Kansas or Chanute Post 170 Legion baseball, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.