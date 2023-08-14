Michael “Mike” John Schoenecker, age 69 of Chanute, KS, passed away
unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Mike was born October 6, 1953 in Nashville, KS to Joseph and Frances (Karolus) Schoenecker. He grew up in a large family alongside 2 brothers, and 5 sisters. Mike enjoyed woodworking and was good at making furniture and enjoyed driving cars in demolition derbies across the area. His biggest passion though, was his garden. He always had a huge garden and was known to have more than 50 tomato plants. He grew lots of vegetables and could be found at several Farmers Markets around southeast Kansas selling his crops.
As a young man, Mike went to work for Ash Grove Cement in Chanute, and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor after 36 plus years of service. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fredonia and was active in the Knights of Columbus.
Mike is survived by his significant other, Mercedes, of the Philippines
His mother, Frances Schoenecker of Wichita, KS
His sons
Adam Schoenecker and wife Sarah of Chanute, KS
Eric Schoenecker and wife Kelly of Parsons, KS
5 grandchildren
Siblings
Dan Schoenecker and wife Susan of Clearwater, KS
Tom Schoenecker and wife Brenda of Douglass, KS
Nancy Brune and husband Mike of Lawrence, KS
Elaine McIntyre of Wichita, KS
Joyce Gardinier and husband Jim of Benton, KS
Judy Rowe and husband James of Wichita, KS
Gail Kuestersteffen and husband Dave of Wichita, KS
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and brother-in-law, John McIntyre
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fredonia, KS. Rosary will be recited prior to service at 10:30 AM
Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Fredonia, KS
Memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th, PO Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736
Commented