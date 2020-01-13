Carol S. Kennedy, 65, of Chetopa, passed away at her home at 9:50 am Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Carol Sue Carpenter was born on July 14, 1954, to Marion and Evelyn (Flakne) Carpenter in Chanute, Kansas. As a young girl, Carol grew up and attended school in Chanute. Upon graduation from Chanute High School, she served in the United States Army. Carol settled in Tulsa after her discharge from the army. She had also lived in Parsons, Chanute and Altoona before settling in Chetopa in 2017.
She was a member of the Cecil J. Meeker VFW Post 1654 in Chanute, Kansas.
Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Carol also enjoyed watching football and basketball.
On December 30, 1986, Carol and Kelly Kennedy were married in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He survives of the home.
Survivors include:
Her husband – Kelly Kennedy, of the home; One son – Kris Duphy, his wife, Leann, and their children, Linzie and Kalani, of Chanute, Kansas; Two daughters – Kim Vanderpool, her husband, Kevin, and their children, Audrey, Brittany, Karissa and Lacey, of Chetopa, Kelly Shember, her husband, Jake, and their children, Jacob, Nathan, Dalton, Tucker, Kohl and Brodie, of Carl Junction, Missouri; Four great-grandchildren – Dre’Shawn, Dre’Lynn, Dre’Leona, and Dre’Liyah; One brother – Terry Carpenter of Chanute, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three grandchildren, Jazsmin, Leoe and Konner.
There will be a graveside service 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2019, at Oakhill Cemetery in Chetopa. The family will receive friends 7-8 pm Wednesday, at Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Chetopa.
Memorials are suggested to the family for expenses. These may be left at or mailed to Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 346, Chetopa, KS 67336.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.