Ronald Eugene Ritz 1957-2020

Ronald Eugene Ritz, 62, of Chanute, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Hospital. Ronald was born on April 19, 1957 in Parsons, KS the son of Charles L. and Daisy D. (Rayborn) Ritz.
Ronald was a graduate of Chanute High School Class of 1976. Ronald worked as a carpenter for Ritz Construction building homes and then worked in the cabinetry industry for some time. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, target practicing, doing genealogy research, taking short trips and watching K-State and the KC Chiefs.
On February 14, 1995 in Miami, OK, Ronald married the love of his life Marsha R. Donaldson. Ronald and Marsha have been married for 25 years and she survives at the home.
Including his wife Marsha, Ronald is survived by:
5 Children: Cody Ritz and wife, Jennifer Lynn, of Lexington, MO, Taylor Aguilar Ritz of Topeka, KS, Scott McCormick and wife, Becky, of Chanute, KS, Melody Morgan and husband, Jeff, of Mena, AR, Melissa McCormick of Chanute, KS; Parents: Charles and Daisy Ritz of Chanute, KS; Brother: Donald Ritz and wife, Nancy, of Arkansas; Sister: Cynthia Gericke of Chanute, KS; 12 Grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his sister Diana Ritz-Ware and grandchild Monica Drake.
Graveside services was held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. No public visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials have been suggested to either the American Diabetes Association or Cherry Street Youth Center in Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
