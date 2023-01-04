On December 22, 2022, Jacqueline “Jackie” Dierks, loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 54. She is survived by her son Brett Dierks and his wife, Whitney, her son Bodie Coyne and his father Pat Coyne, daughter Jessica Dierks, her mother Sandy Scholtz, her siblings Robert Dierks, Scott Dierks and wife, Kathy, Debbie Scholtz Rose, and Thom Dierks, her grandchildren Madden and Hudson Dierks, and countless nieces and nephews. Jackie is preceded in death by her father Tom Dierks, stepfather Clay Scholtz and brother Dan Dierks.
Born to Sandy Scholtz and Tom Dierks on September 23, 1968, in Neodesha Kan., Jackie came into this world with a caring heart for other people. She took this quality to the next level when she graduated from Neosho County Community College with her nursing degree and began her career as a nurse. She always loved her job but most importantly the people that she cared for. She always went above and beyond to make sure patients and their families felt comfortable with the care that they were receiving. She truly loved giving all she had in order to help others.
In addition, Jackie had a passion for being a loving, compassionate, and all-around great mother. She loved her kids more than life and would make sure that they knew that on a daily basis. She always had a knack for saying the right thing in any situation while tending to her kid’s needs. There was nothing she wouldn’t do in order to make sure her children were taken care of with all that they needed throughout their lives. The impact that she left as a mother will live for generations to come.
Jackie was such a beautiful person inside and out. She lit up any room that she walked into. Jackie always loved an adventure whether that be indoor skydiving, going fishing, or just being out in the wilderness with family. She will be severely missed by all her family and friends.
Her family is forever grateful for all the comfort and support that has been given since her passing.
Cremation has been requested.
The family will hold a celebration of life on Friday, January 20 at 10 am at the First Baptist Church in Chanute.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
