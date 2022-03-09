Jeffery Dale Cook, 65, of Ballwin, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
Jeff was born in Neodesha, Kansas May 16, 1956 to Dale and Shirley (Carstedt) Cook. When he was a child, his family moved to Chanute, Kansas. There he was a member of his High School football team, his High School and Junior college theater group, and helped coach his younger brothers’ baseball team.
Jeff graduated from Chanute High School in 1974. He put himself through college by working in the Kansas oil field. He graduated twice from Pittsburg State; first studying history and education, and later returned for a degree in computer technology, which led to his career in creating and supporting databases for corporations.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Marty. He is survived by his mother, his sister Becky (Joe) Stich of Shaw, KS and brother Matt W. (Tammy) Cook, Chanute, KS, his wife Cindy of the home, his sons Jim and Tom, 3 step children Dale, Zack, and Laura, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cremation has occurred. There will be a private family service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.