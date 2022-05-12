Beth Ann (La Rue) Pruitt, 59, died at 4:06 pm Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Beth was surrounded by her family and hospital staff at the time of her death.
Beth Ann La Rue was born March 13, 1963, at the Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute, Kansas. She was the fourth child and only daughter of Dr. Billy Joe and Barbara Ann (Ebert) La Rue. Beth was reared in Chanute and attended James B. Hutton Grade School, Royster Junior High School, and Chanute Senior High School, graduating in 1981. Beth was a member of the volleyball and basketball squads at RJHS, and played the flute, piccolo, and saxophone in the RJHS and CHS bands.
Beth attended Neosho County Community College, Chanute, graduating with an Associate of Arts degree in 1983. Beth then attended Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, graduating in 1985 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Chemistry. Beth attended one semester of graduate school at Kansas State University, Manhattan, and was then hired by Midwest Research Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. Beth was later hired by Cadence Chemical Resources in Chanute, and worked as a chemist at its facility at the Ash Grove Cement Plant in Chanute.
While working for Cadence, Beth met Carl Pruitt, who was working on a crew performing test burns at Ash Grove’s Chanute facility. Beth and Carl fell in love on the first date and were engaged two months later. Beth moved to Texas, where she was employed as a chemist at Lone Star Steel in Lone Star, Texas. Beth and Carl were married on Saturday, September 4, 1993, at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Daingerfield, Texas.
Beth and Carl lived in Daingerfield for several years. While living in Daingerfield, Beth and Carl became the parents of two children, C.J. Pruitt and Christine Pruitt. Beth left Lone Star Steel shortly before the birth of C.J. and remained at home until Christine started school. Beth had dreamed of a career in the medical field as a youth, so when Christine entered school, Beth decided to pursue that dream. Beth was admitted into the nursing program at Northeast Texas Community College, Chapel Hill, Texas. Beth graduated from NTCC in 2006 with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing Science, and was the valedictorian of her nursing school class. Beth passed her state boards and was licensed as a Registered Nurse by the Texas Nursing Board in 2006. Beth held an active multistate nursing license until her death.
Beth began her nursing career at the Titus Regional Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Texas, in 2006. Beth worked as a nurse with patients in the Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Postpartum departments. Beth worked as a nurse at TRMC until her health failed. Beth was diagnosed with Wegener’s Granulomatosis, an autoimmune disorder, and fought its effects on her body with her usual determination and good humor.
Despite taking precautions, Beth contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and was diagnosed with COVID on February 1, 2022. She was treated with the newest and latest drugs her medical team could prescribe, and it appeared she had beaten the illness.
Unfortunately, the SARS-CoV-2 virus proved to be a tough opponent. On March 4, 2022, Beth was rushed to UT Southwestern in Dallas, and was placed on a ventilator on March 13, 2022. She fought the illness with her usual dogged determination, but having to simultaneously fight both COVID and Wegener’s Granulomatosis was too much for Beth to overcome.
Beth enjoyed being outdoors, especially around water. She loved beaches. As a youth, Beth loved to swim so much, her mother swore she was “about 50 percent fish.” .She loved to fish, and could catch fish in places where others had no luck – often to the aggravation of her brothers! She would catch a fish, have her father remove the hook from the fish’s mouth, then insisted on petting the fish before releasing it back into the water. She enjoyed many camping outings with her family. Beth did join a Brownie troop, but really preferred the activities of her brothers’ Cub Scout Pack 100 to those of her Brownie troop, so she accompanied her father – the Cubmaster of Pack 100 – and her mother – who served as Den Mother to her brothers’ Dens – and her brothers to Pack 100 and Den meetings and participated with her brothers and other Cub Scouts in those activities.
One of Beth’s favorite memories was the trip she and her father took to the Philmont Scout Ranch in 1979, where they hiked and fished in the mountains with other members of Explorer Post 100,
Her father and brothers taught her to be tough and to not back down from any challenge or any person, and her mother taught her to have an open and loving heart. Beth applied those lessons to her daily life.
Beth was a Christian. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church, Chanute. Beth attended church services with her family in Daingerfield and in Longview. She and Carl raised their children in a loving and Christian household. She loved seeing her family and friends, and tried to come back to Chanute at least twice per year. She was involved in her children’s lives, and could often be found watching and cheering for them at their activities.
Beth was an animal lover. Her father was a veterinarian, and she grew up in a household which usually had at least one pet. Beth especially enjoyed cats, and opened her heart and household to them. Butterscotch (“Butter”) and Boo gave Beth and her family great joy…and many wet kisses!
Beth loved her family. Family was the most important part of her life. Activities, outings, and having fun with her family were highlights for Beth. She loved visiting her family in Kansas and Louisiana.
Beth was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Billy Joe La Rue, and her sister-in-law, Carlie Pruitt Barnard.
In addition to her soul mate and beloved husband, Carl, Beth is survived by her children, Carl (C.J.) (fiancé Stacie Cave) of Lindale, Texas; and Christine Pruitt, Hughes Springs, Texas; her mother, Barbara La Rue, and her brothers Bruce (Gila), Brad (Carrie), and Brian La Rue, all of Chanute, Kansas. Beth is also survived by Carl’s parents, L.C. and Judy Pruitt, of Hughes Springs; by her nephews, Zach La Rue, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Jacob La Rue, Chanute; and Brian Barnard, Daingerfield, Texas; by her nieces, Kimberly (Jared) Novotny, Thayer, Maggie La Rue (Andrew McConville), Newton, and Kayla Barnard, Daingerfield; and by several great-nephews and great-nieces.
Beth’s funeral service will be held at 3 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Daingerfield, Texas with Father Eugene Tillekeratne presiding. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Hughes Springs, Texas under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home.
Beth’s family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and medical team at UT Southwestern for the medical care they gave Beth during her final illness, and for the love and care and support they gave Beth’s family during her time with them at UT Southwestern. Beth’s family also wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and support.
