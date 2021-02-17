Randolph (Randy) Lee Williams, 67, of Chanute passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Randy was born on May 26, 1953 in Parsons, KS the son of Melvin Darrell and Margaret Lee (Souter) Williams. Randy was a huge Elvis fan and loved his music, and being with his friends.
Including his friend Leigh Ann Spillman, Randy is survived by: Siblings: Robbie Williams, Kelly D. Williams, Erick White, Chris Williams; 3 Stepsisters: Cindy, Carol and Janet.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a brother Dennis James Williams.
Randy will be lying in state from 1-3 pm on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to: SKIL Resource Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.