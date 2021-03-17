Kathleen Taylor, 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11 in Brandon, FL. She was born September 19, 1943 in Salina, Kansas to Jim and Crystelle Ganson. She grew up in Canute, Kansas. Kathleen graduated from Concordia High School in 1961. She attended Kansas University and graduated from Kansas State University where she was a Chi Omega sorority member. Kathleen later received her Master’s degree from Kansas University.
She married Richard Taylor and had two children, Dr. Amy Michalski and Paul Taylor. Later, she married Richard Rude and moved to Brandon, Florida where they have lived for nearly 30 years. Her grandchildren are Nathan Michalski, Ryan Michalski, Crystelle Taylor, and Larenne Taylor.
Kathleen was a teacher in Tampa, Florida and Olathe North High School in Olathe, Kansas. She later worked at the Monroe Association of Retarded Citizens in Key West, Florida. Kathleen was a member of the Daughters of the Revolution and an avid Jayhawk alumnus.
She was involved with her community and served as Board President of the Sterling Ranch homeowners association.
She loved her neighbors, community, St. Andrews United Methodist church, and her friends. We will miss her very much.
Her last arrangements are by Stowers funeral home.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/brandon-fl/stowers-funeral-home/1543
A burial at her family plot in Tescott, Kansas will be held in the future.
