Patricia Ann (Alexander) White, 82, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Patricia was born on May 29, 1940 in rural Neosho County, the daughter of Marion Glenn and Virginia Maxine (Metzen) Alexander.
Patricia grew up in the country and attended the country schools of Neosho County. Patricia married Elmer DeWayne White and they were married until his passing on October 15, 1976. Out of Patricia’s marriage came two daughters Crystal and Amber; Patricia was a very devoted mother to her girls, they were her world.
Patricia was an avid baker; her daughters fondly remember her baking their birthday cakes for them. Reading was incredibly important to Patricia, and she read as much as she possibly could. Patricia also loved spending time with her daughter’s dog, Sadie.
Creativity and being a private person are two things that Patricia will always be remembered for. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Patricia is survived by:
Her daughters:
Crystal Niehoff and her husband, CH (LTC) Kevin Niehoff, of Rock Island Arsenal, IL; Amber Townsend and her husband, Jerry Townsend, of Chanute; Her Brother: Larry Alexander and his wife, Ann, of Laughlin, NV; Four Grandchildren: Stephanie Harmon and her husband, Josh, Savannah Tull and her husband, Josh, Aricka Killion and Seth Killion; Six Great-Grandchildren:
Alexis Cunningham, Nolan Tull, Darcy Tull, Jensen Harmon, Paisley Harmon, and Baby Tull.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elmer DeWayne White, brother Marion Alexander, and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. A private family burial will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF or Fredonia Pound Pals and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
