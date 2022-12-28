Doris M. York, 87, of Fredonia, Kansas formerly of Neodesha, Kansas passed away Monday morning, December 26, 2022, at Fredonia Regional Hospital.
Doris Maxine York was born December 4, 1935, in Gentry, Arkansas the daughter of Melvin Thomas Wilson and Eva Irene (Elliott) Wilson. She grew up in Neodesha and graduated from Neodesha High School in 1953.
In 1953 she married Wayne Eugene York at the preacher’s home in Neodesha. Wayne preceded her in death January 6, 2021. They have 3 daughters, Vicki, Kathy, and Sandy.
Doris worked as a bank teller at First National Bank in Neodesha starting in 1972 and later at Community National Bank in Independence when she retired in 2001.
She enjoyed quilting, reading, bowling, and sewing. She made clothes for her daughter’s Barbies and loved to collect jewelry, especially pins and rings.
Doris was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and Sycamore Quilters Guild in Sycamore.
Survivors include three daughters: Vicki and husband, Dale Holtzman, Altoona, Kathy Hunsucker, Independence, and Sandy and husband, Dan Roecker, Chanute; her sister-in-law Jewel and husband, Duane Smalley, Arvada, Co., sister-in-law Penny Wilson, Ozark, Missouri, sister-in-law Florence York of Neodesha; and numerous nieces and nephews. Grandchildren include Candy (Holtzman) and Cody Crawford, Jeremy and Heather Hunsucker, Brooke (Hunsucker) and Dallas Allen, Caleb and Melissa Roecker, and Garrett and Jenna Roecker. Great-grandchildren: Cory and Shannan Crawford, Conner Crawford, Caleb and Charlotte Crawford, Ellis and Cole Hunsucker, and Lucas, Lillian, Tyler and Jaxon Allen and Gwendolyn Roecker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Jerry and Jim Wilson
Cremation has been requested. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorials have been suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children, and they may be left or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 North 7th, Fredonia, Kansas 66736.
Eternal interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, south of Neodesha.
