Nasha Gregory, 15, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, in Coffeyville, Kansas.
Nasha was born May 15, 2006, to Lori Gregory in Wichita, Kansas. Nasha was attending school in Chanute at Chanute High School where she was a sophomore.
Nasha is preceded in death by grandmothers Roberta Gregory and Tish Reynolds; grandfather Efren Gregory; and cousin Jeffrey Allen.
Nasha is survived by mother, Lori Gregory; fathers, Curtis Harris II and Charles Moore; brothers, Curtis Harris III, and Quinton and Cassius Moore; sisters, Nikya Shortsleeve and Jada Harris; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Nasha will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Chanute. Family will greet friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Memorials in honor of Nasha are suggested to the GoFundMe account “Funeral Expenses for Nasha Gregory” or the Nasha Gregory Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
