Earl Henry Breiner

Earl H. Breiner, 98, of Vista, California passed away 12 Jul 2023. Earl was born in Erie, Neosho County, Kansas, 05 Sep 1924, the son of Henry and Ida (Friederich) Breiner. He graduated from Chanute High School 1942.
In World War II, Earl served as waist gunner on B17 with the 483rd bomb group of the 840th Squadron in Europe. He did 27 combat missions at age 20. After starting one of them, they crash landed in a plowed field after take-off with full load of bombs and gas, on the start of the mission to Blechammer, Germany. Earl got a broken nose which caused him problems on the next few missions, since the crew had to wear oxygen masks at high altitudes. Earl was discharged on 21 Oct 1945 with the rank of Staff Sargent. Received an Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and Distinguished Flying Cross. The Distinguished Flying Cross was awarded to Earl for the rescue of 2 crew members while doing a bombing run in Germany. Heavy flack took out their main oxygen before they could get to their emergency portable oxygen source. Earl removed his parachute and flack suit to make his way through the open bomb bay doors to revive the unconscious radio and engineer airmen.
Earl married Geraldine Belle Fafard on 19 Jun 1948 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute, Kansas. He went to the University of Kansas and 1952 got his BS degree in Engineering and Architecture. In 1954 moved the family with 3 children to California. He worked in aircraft industry and aerospace programs. He was into real estate for many years. Next, he worked his small polyurethane manufacturing company.
Earl is survived by one sister Mary Robb of Tulsa, OK; former wife Geraldine Breiner of Laguna Niguel, CA; daughter Ginger Breiner of Laguna Niguel, CA; and daughter Cindy Schwarz, and her husband Gary of Laguna Hills, CA, and Earl’s grandson Kyle Schwarz, and wife Carole of Lake Forest, CA.
He was preceded in death by young son Robin, his parents, three brothers Hugh, Clyde and Oscar Breiner, and one sister Lola Daniels-Giertz.
Service: Vigil Mass, Saturday 4:30, July 15, 2023 St. Kilian Catholic Church, Mission Viejo, California.
Interment: Miramar National Cemetery, Family Service, Thursday, July 27 ,2023 2:00 PM in San Diego, California
