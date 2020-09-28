Valarie Jo Kinzle, 48, of Chanute, passed away at her home on Friday, September 25, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Valarie was born in Houston, Texas on January 4, 1972 to George and Judith Hamlin.
Valarie attended school in Lindale, TX and later Humboldt, KS. On July 13, 2013, Valarie and Lloyd T. Kinzle were united in marriage at their home. Valarie was artistic, enjoyed bird watching, gardening, finding projects for Lloyd, watching Chiefs football, and most of all being a wife, mother and grandmother. On June 28, 2018, Valarie and Lloyd adopted their pride and joy, Emma M. Kinzle.
Valarie is survived by husband, Lloyd Kinzle, of the home, her parents, children: Mirande (Yarbrough) (Jacob) Rutledge, Vance Yarbrough, Haleigh Culbertson, and Emma Kinzle all of Chanute’ Brother, David Hamlin (Angel) of Lindale, TX; grandchildren: Bryce Cole, Aleana Erie, Koby Erie; and several bonus grandchildren and stepchildren.
She is proceeded in death by grandparents, Clyde and Roberta Hamlin, and Alfred and Margaret Hamlin. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family funeral home 821 W. Main St. Chanute, KS 66720.
