Arthur Leroy “Bud” Lester, Jr., passed away at 10:32 am Friday, December 4, 2020 in Chanute after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on October 31, 1943 in Chanute to Arthur L. Sr. and Gladys M. (Thompson) Lester. Arthur grew up in the Stark and Elsmore area and graduated from the Elsmore School. He worked for Sinclair Arco Pipeline for 25 years. In his earlier years he had worked for the City of Humboldt and was a volunteer firefighter there. Arthur enjoyed being outdoors, raising cattle, gardening, tending to his flowers and plants and reading. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No 1654 and American Legion Post No 170, both in Chanute.
He and Connie Pruitt were married on December 11, 1965. They later divorced. He and Sharon McGowen were beloved companions. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2018.
Survivors include his children, Angela (Lester) Failes, of Olathe, Kelly Lester, of Chanute, April (Lester) VanLeeuwen and her husband, Donny, of Humboldt, and Alison (Lester) Splechter and her companion, Sean O’Neal, of Humboldt; nine grandchildren, Timothy Failes and his wife, Camille, Caleb Failes and his wife, Sarah, Elijah Failes, Ephraim Failes, Kelsie Lester, Hannah Bruce, Luke VanLeeuwen, Addi Lester and Kegan Splechter; brothers, John Lester, Richard Lester, Jerry Lester and Roger Lester; sister, Carol Lester; and his former wife, Connie Lester.
He was preceded in death by a brother Michael Lester.
Graveside services will be at 2 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 at East Hill Cemetery in Erie. Friends may sign the book from 9 am until 1 pm Thursday, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home. Military Honors will be given by the American Legion, George L. Hendricks Post No 102, Erie, Kansas. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, Kansas, 66733.
Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.