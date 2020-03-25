Rebecca Anne “Becky” Dannels, 53, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Chanute, KS. She was born on December 5, 1966, the daughter of Gerald and Leona (Solomon) Dannels.
Rebecca graduated from Altoona Midway High School in 1985. She served on the Altoona City Council and the Altoona Days Committee. She loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and working puzzle books.
She is survived by sister, Helen Dannels, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Leona Dannels.
Cremation has been requested. A graveside service will be on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1 pm at Altoona Cemetery in Altoona, KS.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
