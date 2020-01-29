Martha E. Snow, 94, a resident of Guest Home Estates in Erie, died there at 8:35 pm Monday, January 27, 2020.
She was born February 6, 1925 on the family farm northeast of Erie. Her parents were Franklin C. and Pearl E. (Heath) Snow. She attended a country school and lived on the farm and cared for her parents until their deaths.
She was a member of the former Bethel Methodist Church. She regularly attended the services at the Guest Home and loved participating in the singing.
Her brother, John O. Snow, preceded her in death. Pat and John Nepote, former Erie residents, were close friends.
The funeral will be at 2 pm Saturday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with Kevin Vail officiating.
The casket bearers will be staff members of Guest Home Estates and burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, north of Erie.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Erie from 1 to 6 pm Friday and from 9 am Saturday until the service hour.
Memorials are suggested to Guest Home Estates. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
