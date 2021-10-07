Trena Lee McKinsey, 52, of Thayer, Kansas, passed away September 28, 2021, at her residence. Trena was born December 26, 1968, in Iola, Kansas, to Lawrence B. (Bill) and Phyllis (Weldin) Goodell.
Trena and Scott McKinsey were married Nov. 4, 2010, in Miami, Oklahoma.
Trena is survived by her husband, Scott, of the home; parents, Bill and Phyllis Goodell, Colony; son, Martey Hebeler (Ashley), Olpe; grandson, Zander Hebeler, Olpe; brother, Tadd Goodell (Lori), Colony; nephews, Bryson Goodell, Colony, Brayden Goodell, Colony; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A service will be at 10 am on Thursday, Oct. 14,, in the chapel. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery, Colony.
