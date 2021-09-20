Michael Wayne Parnell, 65, of Fredonia passed away September 8, 2021 at Fredonia Regional Hospital.
Michael was born January 19, 1956 in Fredonia to Verl and LaVonnia (Morgan) Parnell. He grew up alongside one sister and graduated from Fredonia High School in the Class of 1974.
On February 26, 1988, he was united in marriage to Helen Elaine Stich in Fredonia. They had been set up on a blind date, and when Michael went to pick her up, he realized she was the young lady he had been seeing around Chanute that he really wanted to meet. They immediately felt like they had known each other forever, and spent the next 33 years together.
Michael worked several jobs over the years including a radio station in Chanute, a printing company in Fredonia, a printing company in Tulsa, as well as doing computer work for the oil industry. He was still employed at Cessna in Independence, where he had worked for the last 25 years.
Michael is survived by his wife, Helen, of the home; Son, Christopher Parnell; Sister, Leah (Tim) Tindle; Brothers-in-Law: Paul (Susan) Stich, and Phil (Karen) Stich; Numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been requested and per Michael’s wish, no service will be held. Memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to the Fredonia Library and mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th, PO Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736
