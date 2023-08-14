Carl Wayne Larcom, 80, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away August 4, 2023 at home surrounded by family.
Carl, Wayne to many, had a warm and kind-hearted personality. Children often stopped him to ask if he was Santa. Carl always had time for them and would shock their parents by calling them by name, few ever realized “his magic” was attention to detail as the parents would use their name when telling them not to bother him.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Mildred “Millie” Larcom, his son Don and Deb Larcom, his daughter Teresa Larcom, his daughter Cynthia Larcom and John Segale, his grandchildren Derrick and Mary Larcom, Dea and Jimmy Visitacion, Fiona, Isabella and Rory Segale. And his great-grandchildren Elijah and Tesla Larcom, Olivia and Gabriella Visitacion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Josie Larcom, and great-granddaughter, Lidda Jo Larcom.
Carl served in the Navy from 1961 to 1962 on board the U.S.S. ADROIT (MSO-509) as SR-EF.
Carl worked at Tampko from 1962-65, Beneficial Financial from 1965-70, Credit Thrift from 1970-76, and Wells-Battlestein Oil and Gas from 1977-84, Crawford Co Appraiser from 1984 until retirement in 2008.
Carl was a member of the Chanute Jaycees and the Elks lodge in Chanute. He held every office in the local Elks lodge and was District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler in 1977-78.
A memorial service to honor Carl’s life will be on September 16th at 10:45 am, graveside at the cemetery in Girard, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness (fightingblindness.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
