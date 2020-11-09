Rita Golay, age 61, passed away in Chanute, KS on Tuesday November 3, 2020. Born October 1, 1959 in Prairie Village, KS, she spent most of her life in Chanute. Survivors include her daughters Heather Treiber and husband Matthew, Sarah Zepick and husband Tim, Laura Golay and partner Josh Malloy; her sister Janet Kelly; three brothers Dick Kelly, Jim Kelly and Dan Kelly; many nieces and nephews; and her grandchildren, Ava, Ben, Minnie and Perry. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Golay and her parents Merle and Evelyn Kelly.
Rita enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and hunting for morel mushrooms. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, warm personality, and her love for the Lord.
Cremation at Coubtryside Funeral Home has been requested. A private memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Rita’s life. Memorial donations can be made to Chanute Christian Academy and should be mailed to 1000 W. 14th St., Chanute, KS 66720.
