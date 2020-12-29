Elsie Irene Boggs Defenbaugh, passed from this life into the arms of her Savior on December 27, 2020 just three days short of her 100th birthday. She was born to Roy and Artie (Arnett) Boggs on December 30, 1920. Many of her fondest memories were of her childhood years in the Leanna community. In 1939 she graduated Grant Rural High School, Stark, KS.
She was united in marriage to Herbert Defenbaugh on December 30, 1940. Five children were born to this union and raised on the family farm in the Stark community where they attended Stark Friends Church. They were married 57 years prior to Herbert’s death on June 30, 1998.
Elsie was a long-time member of the Church of the Nazarene where she served as Sunday school teacher for many years. Throughout her lifetime she was always active in the various programs and activities of her congregation.
After moving to Chanute in 1966, she was a licensed home daycare provider for ten years. Upon retiring she enjoyed gardening, doing crafts and painting. Among family members she was famous for her excellent cooking skills and her peanut brittle was a particularly well-loved treat.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Richard) Erickson and Sharon (Dale) Eggens of Arkansas City, KS. Joanne (Larry) Lindberg of Savonburg, KS, Susan (Kenneth) Tobin of Stillwater, OK and her son, Fred (Nancy) Defenbaugh of Baldwin City, KS; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law Ula Defenbaugh, and many nieces and nephews.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Mervin Boggs, and Wayne Boggs, and a sister Doris Clements, and grandsons, Timothy Flueker and Todd Lindberg
Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, with burial to follow at Leanna Cemetery. Elsie will lay in state on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 1-5 pm at the funeral home. The family will not be there due to COVID restrictions. Memorials have been suggested to either the Stark Alumni Association or to the Church of the Nazarene Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
